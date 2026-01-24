Saturday, January 24, 2026

And still the action days keep rolling

 

It's Saturday! For Gateshead Lib Dems that means it's another action day. Today we were in Whickham North and Swalwell ward. I squeezed a delivery in after my ward surgery. 3000 Focuses delivered. 1000 more to go, scheduled for the next few days.




