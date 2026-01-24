Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Ward surgery
Whickham councillors' ward surgery was held this morning. We decided to hold it outside the Library rather than in the cozy room inside. This way, more people see us and talk to us about local issues.
