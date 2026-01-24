Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Saturday, January 24, 2026
Ready for tomorrow
We are having an envelope stuffing day tomorrow. 25,000 letters will be put into envelopes. I have spent much of the past week printing them. Lots of members will turn up tomorrow to give a helping hand. Should be good fun!
