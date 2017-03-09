Friday, March 17, 2017
9-year-olds hunt in packs
With my historian's hat on, I was invited as part of Sunniside History Society's Fugar history project to do a talk to a class of 28 nine year olds at Washingwell School about life as a peasant 800 years ago. The focus of the talk was food and I took in with me some of the foods eaten in 1217 (nettles, wild garlic, a fresh trout, 2 quail, pig's trotters and pig's head). I also took in a selection of foods used today and the children had to work out whether or not those same foods would have been available 800 years ago.
I was grilled for an hour and a half by the children. I was exhausted by the end of the lesson. I was sent a note afterwards by a friend via Facebook that in her experience as a mother, 9-year-olds hunt in packs and she congratulated me on getting out alive!
