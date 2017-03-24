Friday, March 24, 2017

Back to Washingwell School

Washingwell Primary School Mar 17 (2)

I was back at Washingwell Primary School in Whickham yesterday, wearing both my councillor and local historian hats. The school was having a visit from the Mayor of Gateshead, Allison Thompson and she was also looking at Washingwell's involvement with the Fugar History Project, run by Sunniside History Society, of which I am deputy chairman.

I encountered one of the Snow Dogs when I arrived. These were sculptures placed around Tyneside during the winter which were later sold to raise funds for St Oswald's Children's Hospice.

Washingwell Primary School Mar 17 (3)

Washingwell Primary School Mar 17 (1)

The mayor chatted to a class of 9-year-olds (the same class to which I gave a talk about life in the medieval period earlier this month) about the role of the mayor. Alas, I had to leave early as I had a meeting of the Newcastle Gateshead Partnership to attend.
