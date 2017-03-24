Friday, March 24, 2017
Back to Washingwell School
I was back at Washingwell Primary School in Whickham yesterday, wearing both my councillor and local historian hats. The school was having a visit from the Mayor of Gateshead, Allison Thompson and she was also looking at Washingwell's involvement with the Fugar History Project, run by Sunniside History Society, of which I am deputy chairman.
I encountered one of the Snow Dogs when I arrived. These were sculptures placed around Tyneside during the winter which were later sold to raise funds for St Oswald's Children's Hospice.
The mayor chatted to a class of 9-year-olds (the same class to which I gave a talk about life in the medieval period earlier this month) about the role of the mayor. Alas, I had to leave early as I had a meeting of the Newcastle Gateshead Partnership to attend.
