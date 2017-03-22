Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Extending the Kingsway Community Orchard

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (82)

Yesterday, our project to extend Kingsway Community Orchard in Sunniside took a big step forward. 20 volunteers from the Princes Trust, a couple of officers from Gateshead Council, Cllr Marilynn Ord and I planted 100 fruit trees, more than trebling the orchard from the 46 that were planted 5 years ago. The total cost of the project was £200 - I was able to negotiate a bargain price with Groundwork, the environmental charity that was selling the trees. Given that trees tend to cost about £25 each, we got 100 for the price of 8. There has been a great deal of rain today so the trees have had a good soaking.

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (50)

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (52)

Me in my best fur coat - my donkey jacket!

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (43)

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (41)

Kingsway Community Orchard planting session Mar 17 (35)


