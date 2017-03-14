Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Flying the flag for Europe
There was a pro-Europe event today on the Gateshead Quays. EU supporters were there to demonstrate their support of Europe by waving flags. I was there to do the photos which you can see above.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
8:54 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment