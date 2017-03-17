Friday, March 17, 2017
Arguably the best conference rally yet
It's Lib Dem spring conference and for the second year running, we are in York. I arrived this afternoon, complete with cameras, tripod, laptop and 2 day's worth of underwear. As is always the case, conference rally is held on the Friday evening. Tonight's was by far the best attended I have experienced. That may be down to the fact that about a quarter of the people in the conference hall were new members. There were some great speeches but Nick Clegg stole the show with an absolute barnstorming performance. Europe was the theme but speaker after speaker made at least some reference to inept, useless Labour who have abdicated their role of official opposition.
So conference is starting well and will hopefully continue in the same vein.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment