Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Marking Labour's homework
A Labour motion about cuts to school budgets was debated last Thursday. We supported it, despite the large number of grammatical and punctuation errors and unnecessary padding it contained. The mover of the motion was Cllr Chris McHugh who was, until recently, a teacher. As I believe he had a major role in writing the motion, I decided to mark and correct his homework and hand it back to him during the debate. He came back with quite a good riposte - he will consult me on punctuation in future but not on politics! I think that made it a score draw!
