The "Great Repeal" Bill

Thursday saw the publication of the so-called “Great Repeal” Bill which will transfer European law into British law, all 44 years’ worth, when the UK walks away from the EU and into isolation. “Great Repeal” is therefore a by rather ironic name. Parliament is then expected to spend the next decade unpicking all the European legislation incorporated into UK law and writing our own laws and regulations instead.
It will be a rather pointless exercise. Assuming there
will be a trade agreement, as the EU will be by far the senior partner, UK laws
and regulations will need to reflect European decisions, laws and regulations
so that UK businesses can continue to trade there. The idea that somehow we can get back
our sovereignty by leaving the EU is nonsense. We will get it back in name
only. And instead of being in a club of 28 equals, in which sovereignty over
various issues is shared, we are now heading to a situation in which we are an
isolated player versus a much, much larger united team which will set the rules
for us even though we will have no say over them. This is not what I regard as
being in the national interest.
