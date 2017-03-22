Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Sunday Conference Photos
These are a bit late as I've been rather busy this week but here are a few photos from Lib Dem conference on Sunday morning. The auditorium was the most crowded I have ever seen it for a leader's speech. And Tim Farron was at his best. I'm pleased he was prepared to talk about patriotism. I'm fed up with the way the Right has hijacked patriotism and it's time to reclaim it.
Party President Sal Brinton introduces everyone's favourite bit of conference: the appeal, led by Mike Germain, Jackie Pearcey and Liz Leffman.
And so to Tim's speech:
