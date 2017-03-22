Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Sunday Conference Photos

Conference hall Sunday 19 Mar 17 (2)

These are a bit late as I've been rather busy this week but here are a few photos from Lib Dem conference on Sunday morning. The auditorium was the most crowded I have ever seen it for a leader's speech. And Tim Farron was at his best. I'm pleased he was prepared to talk about patriotism. I'm fed up with the way the Right has hijacked patriotism and it's time to reclaim it.

Conference hall Sunday 19 Mar 17 (15)

Conference hall Sunday 19 Mar 17 (30)

Conference hall Sunday 19 Mar 17 (24)

Conference hall Sunday 19 Mar 17 (28)

Party President Sal Brinton introduces everyone's favourite bit of conference: the appeal, led by Mike Germain, Jackie Pearcey and Liz Leffman.

And so to Tim's speech:

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (8)

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (24)

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (28)

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (50)

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (52)

Tim Farron speech Mar 17 (53)
