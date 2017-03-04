Saturday, March 04, 2017
Planting Up Whickham meets the Bishop
I missed the March for Europe in Newcastle today as I had been invited some time ago to two events today. The first was a beekeepers' meeting in Marley Hill, the second was a maintenance day with Planting Up Whickham on Church Green. I was asked to bring a goat to the maintenance day, and after completing the appropriate paperwork with DEFRA, I brought Spotless, our billy goat who was surprisingly well behaved. The event was joined by the Bishop of Carlisle who is visiting lots of local events as part of a programme of reconnecting with communities. I don't follow any religion myself but I'm always happy to help religious groups engage with communities.
