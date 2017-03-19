Sunday, March 19, 2017

Saturday Pics from Conference

conference auditorium Mar 17 (5)

The Trident debate. I sat at the back of the hall and had a good view when the vote was taken. It was clear to me without a count that the unilateralist amendment was defeated.

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (11)

Tim Farron meets President Obama

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (13)

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (10)

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (7)

For some reason Lib Dems like cuddly animals.

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (2)

I love the gravestone. Very appropriate for Labour.

Tim Farron Q&A Mar 17 (11)

Tim Farron Q&A Mar 17 (7)

Tim Farron Q&A. A much better performance than Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs.

Jackie Pearcey Mar 17 (3)

Jackie Pearcey - taking on Labour's 24,000 majority in Manchester Gorton. Apparently Labour have a few local difficulties in the by-election, all to do with Labour fighting themselves. Thanks Labour comrades for  making life a little bit easier for us!

Conference exhibition Mar 17 (14)

Free on the Parliamentary Candidates Association stand, written by yours truly.


