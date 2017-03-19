Sunday, March 19, 2017
Saturday Pics from Conference
The Trident debate. I sat at the back of the hall and had a good view when the vote was taken. It was clear to me without a count that the unilateralist amendment was defeated.
Tim Farron meets President Obama
For some reason Lib Dems like cuddly animals.
I love the gravestone. Very appropriate for Labour.
Tim Farron Q&A. A much better performance than Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs.
Jackie Pearcey - taking on Labour's 24,000 majority in Manchester Gorton. Apparently Labour have a few local difficulties in the by-election, all to do with Labour fighting themselves. Thanks Labour comrades for making life a little bit easier for us!
Free on the Parliamentary Candidates Association stand, written by yours truly.
