Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Video: taking Spotless to Whickham to meet the Bishop
On 4th March, I was invited to take a goat to Church Green where Planting Up Whickham were carrying out a maintenance day. The idea was that this would help to get the event noticed. The main guest at the event however was the Bishop of Carlisle. This is the video I shot on the day and includes an interview with Bishop James.
Spotless, the billy goat I took to the event, was remarkably well behaved on the day. Since the event I've had a number of people who have said they spotted me on the day with goat in tow. It's not what you expect to see often in the village!
