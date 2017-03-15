Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Video: taking Spotless to Whickham to meet the Bishop



On 4th March, I was invited to take a goat to Church Green where Planting Up Whickham were carrying out a maintenance day. The idea was that this would help to get the event noticed. The main guest at the event however was the Bishop of Carlisle. This is the video I shot on the day and includes an interview with Bishop James.

Spotless, the billy goat I took to the event, was remarkably well behaved on the day. Since the event I've had a number of people who have said they spotted me on the day with goat in tow. It's not what you expect to see often in the village!
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)