Friday, April 07, 2017
Delivering in Whickham
Hooray! Today I finished delivering the 3 patches I do in the Whickham part of my ward. The latest edition of Focus leads on the transfer of Whickham Library from the Council to a group of volunteers. There's also a couple of stories about Chase Park - the Lottery funded improvements and Labour's attempts to sell part of the park for housing.
The Focus is going out across the whole of Whickham and is therefore being delivered in 3 wards. Once the deliveries are finished, I'll crack on with writing the next eFocus.
