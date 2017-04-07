About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, April 07, 2017
Whickham Church Green looking great
Planting Up Whickham's volunteers had been out on Wednesday to weed the flower beds on Church Green. I was asked to go down in the evening to move all the waste in my land rover to the compost heap in Chase Park. I had previously seen some photos of the floral display but it was quite something to see it for myself. A superb display planted by the volunteers. Well done to everyone involved.
No comments:
Post a Comment