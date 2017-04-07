Friday, April 07, 2017

Whickham Church Green looking great

Whickham Church Green Apr 17 3

Planting Up Whickham's volunteers had been out on Wednesday to weed the flower beds on Church Green. I was asked to go down in the evening to move all the waste in my land rover to the compost heap in Chase Park. I had previously seen some photos of the floral display but it was quite something to see it for myself. A superb display planted by the volunteers. Well done to everyone involved.

Whickham Church Green Apr 17 2

Whickham Church Green Apr 17 1

Whickham Church Green Apr 17 4
