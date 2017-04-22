Saturday, April 22, 2017
Election campaign day 4: yet another leaflet
Friday saw yet another visit to the Lib Dem office in Consett. Yet more printing followed. This time, we were printing the Dunston Hill Focus which has been prepared by Kevin McClurey, one of our key campaigners in the ward. Also coming off the printer were 1000 petition forms. Gateshead Council has now received the planning application for housing on land to the south of Whickham Highway. We have been fighting the plans for 8 years. More about the application in another post but the petition calling on the application to be rejected will be delivered shortly to people in Dunston Hill.
