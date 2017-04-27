Thursday, April 27, 2017
Election campaign day 10: my opponent is appointed
After days of speculation (some of it quite wild) we now have an announcement on who is to be my Labour opponent. It is Liz Twist, Ryton Councillor and Gateshead Council Cabinet member with responsibility for building houses on land Labour took out of the greenbelt. The house-building plans are a key local issue and in one ward, Dunston Hill and Whickham East, a planning application has just been lodged with the council for up to 582 houses.
So let the battle commence.
