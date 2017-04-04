Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Ryton, Crawcrook, Winlaton Blaydon and Rowlands Gill eFocus

Our next efocus has just been sent to residents in Ryton, Crawcrook, Winlaton Blaydon and Rowlands Gill. Issues covered include council tax rise, housing in Ryton and Crawcrook, GP surgery mergers, planning applications and the future of local library branches. You can view it on this link.
