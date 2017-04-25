Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Election campaign day 7: the ghost of Tony Blair
When I arrived at Lib Dem group meeting on Monday evening, I was told that the BBC had been interviewing people in Blaydon about what they thought about Tony Blair returning to Parliament as MP for the constituency! It seems Blair made a comment in which he expressed his worries about the state of the Labour Party and the moves towards Brexit. His despair at the current state of affairs led him to suggest he could be needed back in the world of politics. And so the rumours of a return began. Presumably the BBC had nothing better to do when they decided to interview people about something that will never happen.
