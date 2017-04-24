Monday, April 24, 2017
Election campaign day 5: Birtley Action Day
Two months ago we planned an action day in Birtley for Saturday 22nd April. Arrangements were going well and then the announcement of the general election hit us. We decided to make Birtley the first action day and street stall of the general election campaign. We also had a Focus to deliver. I wrote it just before Easter and thankfully decided to leave printing until after the bank holidays. It meant that a small revision made this Focus into our first election leaflet.
12 members came to help on the day. The street stall was also our impromptu HQ for the morning. From it we sent the members to deliver the Focus. I had private hopes of getting about a quarter to a third of Birtley ward delivered. We actually achieved 90%.
Paul Elliott, one of our campaigners in Birtley, and I manned the street stall until midday. During that time I had a number of conversations with people, all positive and pleasant. I even had a chat with Eva, the wife of Dave Anderson, the MP for Blaydon who is retiring at the election. I wished them both all the best for the future and recommended a long holiday in the sun and warmth!
After packing up the street stall, Paul and I went off to deliver some Focuses and then met up with the rest of the team in the Barley Mow pub for lunch. I recommend the chicken burger.
So a successful day and we certainly got noticed by local by residents.
