Thursday, April 20, 2017
Deputy Mayor, a goat and some bugs
On Sunday, the Deputy Mayor of Gateshead, Cllr Pauline Dillon, visited the Whinnies Community Garden in Sunniside. The garden is home to my goats and they were the stars of Sunday's open day. The two babies in particular proved to be very popular. Cllr Dillon also cut the ribbon to officially open "Creepy Castle" - a wooden construction filled with different materials which are great for attracting bugs and insect life.
A good day had by all, only marred by the break in the garden suffered the night before when the petrol strimmer and the petrol lawn mower were stolen. The Whinnies Community Garden is mainly for people with disabilities so I hope those responsible for the thefts suffer great feelings of guilt keeping them awake all night, every night until they return the equipment. I'm not holding my breath.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment