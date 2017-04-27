Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, April 27, 2017
Election campaign day 9: the election haircut
Before
After
My one bit of luxury - my monthly haircut at Hogg and Osborne Hairdressers in Blaydon. From grey politician to brunette rinse in less than an hour!
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
10:32 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment