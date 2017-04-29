Saturday, April 29, 2017
The true blue cost of voting for the Blues
Nestle have announced 300 job losses and the moving of the production of Blue Riband from the UK to Poland. The Blue Conservatives, far from strengthening our hand in negotiations with Europe, are exporting our jobs there even before the Brexit negotiations have not begun. The decision to take the UK out of the Single Market was a calamitous mistake and the Tory chickens are coming home to roost with Nestle workers paying the price. Other jobs will follow their way to the EU as well if the decision to leave the Single Market stays in place. No wonder the Conservatives wanted to scrap the 2020 election. They knew that only a year after leaving the Single Market, holding an election in the middle of the uncertainties about the economic future of the nation would likely lead to the Conservatives' defeat.
