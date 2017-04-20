Thursday, April 20, 2017
Election campaign day 3: my opponent retires
I was back in the office this morning to finish the printing of my first election leaflet. Then back home for an afternoon of visiting constituents about casework.
And then along came the news that Dave Anderson, Labour MP for Blaydon and Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Scotland, had announced he was retiring. Dave and I differ enormously in our politics but we have got on well together during his 12 years as our MP. Politics aside, he's been a good constituency MP and has done what he regarded as right for his constituents.
Part of Dave's reason for retiring is his health so I wish him all the best for his retirement and I hope his health recovers.
The question now is, who will replace him as Labour candidate? As I understand it, the decision is in the gift of the Labour National Executive Committee. Interesting times ahead.
This photo was taken at the 2015 general election campaign in Birtley in Blaydon constituency when Dave and I shared a hustings platform with the Conservative candidate Alison Griffiths.
