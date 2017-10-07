Saturday, October 07, 2017
Checking out the Chase Park improvements
I paid a visit to Chase Park in Whickham yesterday to have a look at the results of the renovation work that has now been completed. I was here a couple of weeks ago at the official re-opening event but as I had a stall to run and a goat to look after, I did not get to see the improvements. Yesterday I was able to walk around the park and see for myself what's been done. Everyone can be justly proud of what's been done, especially the Friends of Chase Park under whose management the work took place. So here are a few of the photos I took.
