Wednesday, October 11, 2017

This really makes my blood boil!

Fly tipping Sandy Lonnen Oct 17 (5)

I discovered this heap of rubbish on the Sandy Lonnen, near Whickham, yesterday morning. Those who engage in the vile, selfish, anti-social, irresponsible, thoughtless, nasty, reckless, disgusting activity of fly-tipping deserve everything they get when they are caught and prosecuted. They really make my blood boil. I checked through some of the dumped packaging but couldn't find anything that identifies the culprit. I've reported the incident to the council and hopefully it will be removed soon.

Fly tipping Sandy Lonnen Oct 17 (3)

Fly tipping Sandy Lonnen Oct 17 (1)
