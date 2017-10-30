Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Monday, October 30, 2017
Video - Planting Up Whickham
I filmed this on Sunday 22nd October when I joined the volunteers at Church Green, Whickham, to plant up the flowerbeds. There should be a good display of flowers next year.
