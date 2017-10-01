Sunday, October 01, 2017
Launching the Fugar Project DVD
As the new chairman of the Sunniside History Society, I attended an event yesterday morning to launch the DVD about the Fugar History Project, our biggest piece of work over the past 3 years. The society got a grant of £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund and the production of the DVD was the final part of the project.
The launch event went ahead at the Marquis of Granby, next door to Fugar. Those invited were the people directly involved with the project, plus the chairman of the Oak and Iron project John Rundle, and MP for Blaydon, Liz Twist: yes we do get on despite politics!
On Tuesday, at the society's monthly meeting, we will be showing the DVD again so that members will be able to view it.
Meanwhile, I was able to present Colin Douglas, my predecessor as chairman, with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for his 17 years in the role. He is going to be a hard act to follow!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment