Saturday, October 07, 2017
Urban garden in Gateshead
On Thursday I attended a meeting of the Gateshead Newcastle Partnership at the Civic Centre. One of the issues to consider was the proposal for a temporary urban garden at Hillgate, on the Gateshead Quays, which will coincide with the Great North Exhibition next year. Much of the garden will be built from disused shipping containers. There will be the inevitable shops, bars and cafes incorporated into the plans but it looks to be an interesting addition to what will be on offer during the Exhibition. No cost will fall on the taxpayer so Gateshead will not be footing the bill. I suggested the garden should become permanent rather than temporary. I live in hope!
