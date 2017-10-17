Saltwell Park in top ten

Gateshead's main park, Saltwell, has been voted into the top ten parks in the UK. "The People's Choice" competition was run by Keep Britain Tidy and 73,000 people nominated their favourite. Well done to the staff and to the Friends of Saltwell Park group which was, it is fair to say, the model for Friends of Chase Park in Whickham which was set up more recently. The existence of friends groups is often crucial when applying for funding for improvements and new facilities.
Labour however are planning to sell off part of Chase Park for housing, including one of the entrances. We are still fighting them on this.
