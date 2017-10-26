Thursday, October 26, 2017
No Mates MP and her Italian Job
Last week, Conservative MP Douglas Ross was criticised for refereeing a football match in Barcelona, missing a Commons debate on Universal Credit in the process. Since all Conservative MPs were whipped to abstain, his absence from the debate made no difference to the result. Nevertheless, his appearance on the pitch rather than in Parliament attracted criticism, including from Labour MP Laura Pidcock.
Laura's fancy footwork on the Parliamentary pitch since here election as a North East MP in June included a foot-in-mouth incident in which she announced that a sort of leftwing McCarthyism would be applied to her friends - she would never allow anyone who has been or is a Conservative MP to be her friend. This posh girl's next bit of fancy footwork, leading to a Parliamentary own goal, was reported in the Newcastle Journal this morning. Having tackled Douglass Ross over his absence abroad last week, class warrior Laura decided to jet off to Venice for a couple of days (while Parliament was sitting) thus missing an emergency debate on Universal Credit. Oooops! Plenty of people have been blowing the whistle on Laura's hypocrisy. But that won't stop Laura's career progressing. She looks like an ideal candidate for promotion to the premier league of Labour politicians. The front bench beckons!
