Monday, October 30, 2017
Derelict buildings and building on countryside
The old Dunston Hill Primary School closed its doors for the last time a few years ago but the building has been left to become derelict. It is right in the heart of Dunston and residents have watched the weeds grow over the past few years. Nature has now started to reclaim the walls as well which are now developing their very own mini-woodlands. There was talk of a cancer treatment site run by a charity on the site but nothing has been happening on the site other than the increasing dereliction and the growth of an unplanned urban mini-forest. What is so odd is that the council are very keen to sell off sites it no longer needs to get a capital receipt and the income that accrues to the council from the building of new houses (new homes bonus and council tax). We are wondering why this site appears to be viewed differently.
Yet, up the road, Labour are pressing ahead with their love of executive homes on the greenbelt. The site to the south of Whickham highway was removed from the protection of the greenbelt by Labour who want over 550 upmarket homes built on this area of countryside. Labour are ignoring the urban core in favour of bulldozing the greenbelt.
Photo above: Cllr Peter Maughan and Kevin McClurey outside the derelict Dunston Hill School.
