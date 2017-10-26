Thursday, October 26, 2017
Dunston Hill delivered
Having spent my time on Tuesday evening printing the next Dunston Hill and Lobley Hill Focus, I spent Wednesday afternoon delivering the patch there that I normally do. Annoyingly, I was 5 leaflets short. I'll have to make a return visit at some point to finish off the delivery. The Focus leads on the news that the finalised plans for building nearly 600 executive homes at the top of Dunston Hill could be ready for a decision in December. The back page lead is about the need for action over the derelict Dunston Hill school which has been allowed to fall into ruin.
