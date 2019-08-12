Monday, August 12, 2019
Bensham action day - the video
On Saturday Gateshead Lib Dems held another action day, this time in Bensham. The aim was to deliver selected areas in Bensham though we ended up with an inadvertent surplus which we decided to deliver in Saltwell. Some members also carried out a survey of residents. Apart from some patches off Bensham Bank, we achieved everything we set out to do. I have some of the Bensham Bank patches to do. The plan was to deliver them yesterday but by the time I got to Bensham, it was raining heavily. I will return later this week.
