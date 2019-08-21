It's a nervous time for those of us who believe the train should take the strain. Prime Minister Johnson has ordered a review of HS2. By the end of the year there needs to be a recommendation over whether or not it goes ahead. For the North East, this is a significant issue. The East Coast Line is operating at capacity. Passenger numbers are at a record high. Fast intercity passenger trains have to share lines with freight and slow moving commuter trains. We need more capacity on the rail system into and out of the North East. Without that, we will end up with the East Coast acting as a 450km long bottleneck. Shunting HS2 onto the sidings will be a significant restraint on our North East economy.
No comments:
Post a Comment