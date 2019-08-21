Sunniside Methodist Church are running a set of events in May next year to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of war in Europe. They had a meeting last night to which I was invited as local councillor to see how I can help them and what ideas I had to contribute to their plans. At the same time, Sunniside History Society, of which I am chairman, is launching a project to collect people's memories of the war years and the immediate postwar years. There is scope for cooperation especially on collecting memories and putting together a display. I suggested on 8th May next year I could run a wartime "British Restaurant" in the church hall while the display is being held. Sadly, the menu won't be in 1945 prices!
We have agreed to spend the rest of the year collecting people's memories. In early January we will meet again to put together the plans for May. We hope to have a great set of events in place for the community.
