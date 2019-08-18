Jonathan Wallace
Sunday, August 18, 2019
Low Fell eFocus no. 40
Published this weekend, edition 40 of Low Fell eFocus, covering:
Boer War Memorial on Durham Road to be cleaned
Extra bin trial - your views wanted
Making Chowdene Bank safer
Empty houses but Council spends thousands on temporary accommodation.
You can read eFocus on this link.
