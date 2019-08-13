So wish me luck everyone as I storm the barricades and slug it out with my political opponents. In most years, Labour would expect to win easily in Blaydon. The collapse in the Labour vote makes a snap election here much more interesting.
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Selected for Blaydon
I have been selected as Lib Dem candidate for Blaydon. The email informing me of this incredible opportunity to spend less time with my livestock and jam pan arrived last night. Assuming there is a snap general election this autumn, it will mean we have experienced four elections this year (local, European, PCC by-election and general election). Is this a record? And it will mean I have been a candidate three times this year. (Another record?) In less than a year, we will also be having local and PCC elections again. It seems we are on election overdrive.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment