Sunday, August 11, 2019
Heavy rain at Watergate Park
On Friday I paid a visit to Watergate Park to check out how the lake was coping with the recent heavy rain. I filmed this video on the day. The lake is fed by a number of streams all of which are carrying unusually heavy flows of water. I'm pleased to report that the lake was coping well.
It highlights the need for the recreation of ponds and lakes to store rainwater upstream in many areas of the country as we face climate change and more, sudden and heavy downpours. This will also help to maintain water levels in streams during the increasing periods of dry weather.
