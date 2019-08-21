New Lib Dem Shadow Cabinet

Jo Swinson today announced her new Shadow Cabinet. I was pleased to see my friend Ed Davey has been appointed Shadow Chancellor and Business and Energy Secretary. I was also pleased to see Christine Jardine appointed as Shadow Home Secretary. Last year she spoke at the North East Lib Dem regional conference. I was impressed by her.
The Shadow Cabinet in full is:
Jo Swinson: Leader
Ed Davey: Chancellor of the Exchequer, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Chuka Umunna: Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, International Development, International Trade
Christine Jardine: Home Department, Justice, Women and Equalities, Deputy Chief Whip
Tom Brake: Exiting the European Union, Duchy of Lancaster
Jamie Stone: Defence, Scotland
Vince Cable: Health and Social Care
Layla Moran: Education, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Wera Hobhouse: Climate Change and Environment, Transport
Tim Farron: Housing, Communities and Local Government, Work and Pensions, North of England (Northern Powerhouse)
Alistair Carmichael: Chief Whip, Northern Ireland
Jane Dodds: Wales, Food & Rural Affairs
Catherine Bearder: Europe
Siobhan Benita: London
Willie Rennie: Scotland
Kirsty Williams: Wales
Dick Newby: Leader of the House of Lords
Sal Brinton: President of the Liberal Democrats
No comments:
Post a Comment