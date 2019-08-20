I thought the Greenland story was a spoof

When I first read about Trump's interest in buying Greenland from Denmark, I thought it was a spoof story doing the rounds. So I was a bit surprised to learn that the story was for real. Greenland is the biggest area to leave the EU and the population of 60,000 has something of a reputation for wanting at least their own internal independence. It's unlikely they will ever want to be bought or sold in some kind of 21st century Louisiana Purchase.
Whether or not Trump's USA will have enough money to buy Greenland after having snapped up the bargains of Brexit Britain is another matter.
No comments:
Post a Comment