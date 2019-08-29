Great interview Leanne

Leanne Brand, Lib Dem campaigner in Bensham, was invited on to BBC Radio Newcastle yesterday morning to talk about fly-tipping in the area. One of the presenters had been to Bensham to see for himself the problem and he interviewed local residents who were fed up with the problem. Leanne did a great interview, highlighting the problem and talking about the need for rapid action to tackle the rubbish that is regularly dumped in back lanes and open spaces.
You can listen to the interview on this link. It starts about 8.30 minutes into the programme.
