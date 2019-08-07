Incas and industry - Sunniside History Society

Last night the monthly meeting of Sunniside History Society was held at Sunniside Club. I chaired the proceedings. We had 2 DVDs to view - the first was on the lost cities of the Incas and the second was about old industries in the North East that are no longer with us. I announced that, having viewed the Inca DVD, I have decided to add a visit to Inca cities to my bucket list. Sadly, carrying out the bucket list is a bit more challenging these days. I haven't been on holiday for four years, other than a couple of weekend visits to North Wales and London (which were partly business trips as well). Finding time away from constant elections, council and campaign activities and looking after my livestock is something of a challenge!
I was also able to announce details about our next meeting on 3rd September when we will be marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the 2nd World War. We will be holding a wartime quiz and will have a speaker who, as a child, lived in Whickham/Sunniside during the war. The aim of the meeting is to encourage people to tell us their memories of the wartime period so we can collect and preserve them. We are looking forward to a great meeting.
