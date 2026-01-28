Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
More Focuses delivered
I delivered 330 of our Sunniside Focuses today. I have 400 still to put through doors. Fortunately, my shoe leather is surviving the pounding. Let's see how my shoes cope with the next 3 months.
