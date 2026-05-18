Paying for by-elections

By-elections can be something of an unpredictable business. A death, a career change, ill health are the typical causes. But this is the first time I've seen a by-election caused by someone standing down in favour of a candidate on a mission to become Prime Minister. The Makerfield by-election will cost over £100,000. Let's suppose Andy Burnham wins. He will then step down from his role of Greater Manchester Mayor therefore causing a further contest, this time vastly bigger. The cost of the Greater Mayor by-election will run into the millions.
I therefore wonder if Labour will stop making their attacks on Reform who have sparked a whole string of unnecessary by-elections caused by Reform candidates with dodgy social media history resigning. So will Labour be paying for the Makerfield by-election? Don't count on it!
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