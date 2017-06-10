Saturday, June 10, 2017
A pivotal role for the DUP - can things get worse than that?
In the brave new world of Trump election and Brexit referendum victories, the UK has now thrown in another bitter tasting ingredient - the DUP. A party that competes with the worse elements of UKIP for the most distasteful, backward-looking and illiberal policy positions now has a pivotal role in government. This is a party that is sectarian in nature, is climate change denying and opposes same sex marriage and abortion. For the extreme, headbanging Brexiteers of the Conservative Party, they may be natural bedfellows. Liberal Conservatives however must be feeling that they have been shackled to a monster. And they can blame it all on Theresa May.
