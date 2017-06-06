Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Election campaign days 45-6: delivering again in Riverside and Dunston (again)
Yet more tabloid delivery on Thursday and Friday last week. On Thursday I was in the Ryton Riverside Estate. Those in charge of our leaflet delivery here keep giving me this estate to do on the grounds I've done it so often that I know my way around easily! I've also watched it grow. It is a new build of about 500 houses on a brownfield site and on my visit on Thursday, I saw that work had finished on the final few houses.
Friday took me again to the patch I normally do at the top of Dunston Hill. I've done that patch so often, I could do it with my eyes closed. I had some useful chats with people (and picked up more casework.)
