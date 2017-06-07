Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, June 07, 2017
My eve of poll email to voters
My eve of poll email to voters was published this afternoon. It reiterates my key points about being the local, experienced and energetic candidate. There's also a bit about my key policies and about the Lib Dems being the only serious challenger to Labour here. You can see my message on this link.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
10:07 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment