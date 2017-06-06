Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Just when you thought UKIP were dying
UKIP may be looking like they are in their death throes but spare a thought for the new way their beliefs could survive. In this instance, I'm not talking about the Tories doing a smash-and-grab on UKIP policies. Instead, Labour in Sunderland seem to be setting out to be UKIP Mark II. They have published an article in an election leaflet which could have come straight from the pages of the Kippers' manifesto.
The article has a go at the government for spending money on foreign aid. There is a sideswipe at the Conservative government for committing the UK to spending 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid (isn't that Labour policy as well?) "Why are we given (sic) aid to such countries as India or Pakistan...?) asks the leaflet.
There must be something seriously wrong with the Labour Party in Sunderland if they are allowing the Conservatives to be more progressive than themselves. The problem for those arguing for a "progressive alliance" is that there are plenty of people in the Labour Party who could never be counted as "progressive" in a million years.
